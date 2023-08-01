Bruins, Trent Frederic agree to contract, avoiding arbitration

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins avoided arbitration with at least one of the two players that had been heading for a hearing.

The team and Trent Frederic agreed to a two-year contract that will pay the forward $2.3 million per year, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Frederic's camp had submitted a one-year, $2.9 million proposal for arbitration, while the team submitted a two-year deal at $1.4 million per season. The agreed-upon contract is much closer to Frederic's proposal.

The two sides had been set for an arbitration hearing on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Frederic was drafted in the first round by the Bruins in 2016. He's appeared in 198 NHL regular-season games, scoring 29 goals with 25 assists. He set career highs in games played (79), goals (17) and assists (14) last season, scoring six game-winners for the Bruins while primarily working on the third line. He's also played in nine playoff games, though he's yet to record a point.

The Bruins did head to arbitration with goaltender Jeremy Swayman, and the decision on that contract is expected to come on Tuesday.