Celtics waive G League MVP JD Davison to get back under NBA's second apron

JD Davison had a heck of a season in the G League and the Boston Celtics picked up his team option for next season in June. But on Thursday, the Celtics announced the team had waived the 22-year-old guard.

With the move, Boston has dipped back under the NBA's second apron for the 2025-26 season.

Davison was drafted by the Celtics out of Alabama with the 53rd pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-1 guard played in just 36 NBA games over his three seasons in the Celtics organization, including a career-high 16 games last season.

In his NBA action, Davison averaged just 1.9 points off 35 percent shooting and 0.9 assists per game. He did earn a championship ring with the Celtics in 2024, having played in eight games with the team during the regular season.

Davison was much more productive in the G League for the Maine Celtics. Last season, he averaged 25.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds to earn G League MVP honors. In April, Boston converted his two-way contract into a standard two-year deal.

Ahead of this summer, there wasn't much of a path for Davison on the Celtics. But he wasn't able to carve out a role or prove he could earn minutes in the NBA. when he played in Boston.

Celtics back under the second apron

Getting under the second apron and away from future restrictions has been an objective of Brad Stevens' this summer, especially with the Celtics likely without Jayson Tatum next season. Waiving Davison puts the Celtics at roughly $2 million under the $207.8 million second apron, according to Spotrac.

While the Celtics have an open roster spot after waiving Davison, signing anyone would likely put Boston right back into the second apron. More roster tinkering could be on the way from Stevens this summer, with newcomers Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang potential trade candidates the rest of the offseason.