Celtics' Brad Stevens says "rebuild" won't be part of franchise's vocabulary Celtics president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens has had to make some difficult moves this offseason, trading away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to try and get the team out of the NBA's second apron. But he views the offseason moves as more of a "retooling" and said the word "rebuild" will never be part of the origination's lexicon as long as he's around.