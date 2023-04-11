Jayson Tatum surprises boy battling cancer with new signature shoes

BOSTON - Xavier Goncalves feels like he's walking on air. It's a combination of the brand-new Jayson Tatum signature sneakers on his feet, and also where they came from: the Celtics star himself.

"I was kind of speechless. It was a life changing moment," the boy said of their meeting.

Right now, the 10-year-old and his mom live at Christopher's Haven. It's a home for patients and families fighting cancer; close to Mass General where Xavier receives radiation for rhabdomyosarcoma. In a stunning surprise Friday night, the West End organization arranged game tickets and a meeting with the fifth grader's idol.

Jayson Tatum gave Xavier Goncalves a pair of his new signature shoes CBS Boston

"I don't understand how he can better himself during games and in life but also better his teammates. He inspires me to work harder to do better," said Xavier in awe.

While Xavier and everyone else may have had their eyes glued to Tatum, mom Samantha could only see her star - so deserving of this moment.

"He's very brave and he has been outstanding through the entire thing. I can't imagine going through it as an adult. He has not complained. He has been really strong and it's a difficult treatment to go through. He's been positive and a warrior through the whole thing," said Samantha Bowditch.

You might assume Xavier now sleeps with the sneakers on - but prized possessions are to be treasured.

Xavier Goncalves CBS Boston

"They're special to me. I want to keep them nice and keep them as a memory," Xavier said of the sneakers.

The mother and son hope to return home to Raynham by June for a healthy, happy summer. From such a challenging chapter, this is a memory they'll take with them.

"The smile that was on his face when Jayson Tatum walked up to him was absolutely amazing. There's no other feeling. It was so special," the mother said gratefully.