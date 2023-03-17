Jayson Tatum questionable Friday night with left hip contusion

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has looked like a man who could use a night or two off. He may just get one on Friday.

The Celtics' star is questionable for the team's tilt against the Blazers in Portland on Friday, listed with a left hip contusion that he suffered during Wednesday night's win over the Timberwolves. Tatum took a hard fall after delivering a posterizing dunk against Minnesota center Rudy Gobert, who fouled Tatum on the play.

Tatum went right after Gobert on the play, as the big man was extremely physical throughout Wednesday night's contest. Gobert's foul on Tatum was upgraded to a flagrant after a review, though Tatum remained in the game and finished with 22 points despite a woeful 4-for-16 shooting night.

Now, however, the hip is something the Celtics will need to monitor over the team's final 12 games. Tatum said that he was sore after the win, but added that it was "nothing crazy."

The injury could be a nice excuse to get Tatum some time as the C's close out the regular season. Tatum has struggled with his shot as of late, and with 2,433 minutes under his belt this season, he could certainly use some R&R before the playoffs arrive.

The Celtics have back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, with a trip to Utah following their game against the Blazers, before closing out their road trip in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

In addition to listing Tatum as questionable, Boston ruled out Payton Pritchard (heel) and Robert Williams (hamstring) for Friday night's game.