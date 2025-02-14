Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown off to represent Celtics at NBA All-Star Game

It's that time of the year again when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown head off to represent the Boston Celtics at the NBA All-Star Game. Boston's star duo will be in San Francisco this weekend and will share the court in the new All-Star Game mini-tournament on Sunday night.

The All-Star Game has a brand new format this year, with the NBA adopting the tournament approach to make the annual exhibition more interesting than just stars jacking up shots and scoring a truckload of points. There will be four teams duking it out at the Chase Center (the home of the Golden State Warriors) for All-Star glory.

This season's 24 NBA All-Stars were recently drafted into three teams by TNT's Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith. Those three squads and the winning team from Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge will play games to 40 points in the knockout-style tourney on Sunday night.

Tatum and Brown are both on Shaq's OGs, and Tatum was voted a starter alongside LeBron James (L.A. Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns). Anthony Davis was the fifth All-Star starter drafted to Shaq's team, but he'll sit out because of an adductor strain. Tatum and Brown will be reunited with Davis' injury replacement, Kyrie Irving, a thought that will make Boston fans tremble a bit. Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) and James Harden (L.A. Clippers) are also on Shaq's OGs.

Tatum, Brown and Shaq's OGs will play the second game of Sunday night's tournament and square off against the Rising Stars winner, which will be coached by Candace Parker.

Here are the other two teams in the All-Star mini-tournament:

Kenny's Young Stars: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jalen Brunson* (New York Knicks), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), and Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Chuck's Global Stars: Nikola Jokić* (Denver Nuggets), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander* (Oklahoma City Thunder), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Karl Anthony-Towns* (New York Knicks), Donovan Mitchell* (Cleveland Cavaliers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

*voted All-Star starters

Tatum and Brown in the All-Star Game

Tatum and Brown are no strangers to All-Star weekend. But this time around, they'll bring plenty of clout to the festivities as the defending NBA champs.

Tatum is an All-Star for the sixth time overall and was voted a starter for the fifth straight season. He's averaged 22 points off 59 percent shooting overall and 38.6 percent from three in his previous five All-Star game appearances. Tatum's best All-Star Game performance was two years ago, when he erupted for 55 points to lead Team Giannis to a 184-175 win in Utah. He took a ton of shots that night, going 22-of-31 overall and 10-of-18 from three. That explosion earned Tatum the Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy.

Jaylen Brown congratulates Deuce Tatum -- the son of Jayson Tatum -- after his dad won the Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy after the 2023 NBA All Star Game. Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Tatum has had that look in his eyes recently -- the one that usually signals he's about to take over the NBA. Over his last six games, he's averaged 29.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 48 percent overall and 41 percent from three. He's scored 30 or more points in four of his six games in February, including a 40 burger in Boston's blowout win over the New York Knicks last weekend.

Brown is an All-Star for the third straight season and fourth time overall. Like Tatum, he's had some huge All-Star evenings, averaging 31 points off 63 percent shooting overall and 45 percent from three to go with 9.0 rebounds per game.

Brown dropped 36 points off the bench for the Eastern Conference last year, knocking down 15 of his 23 shots to go with eight rebounds and three assists. And while Tatum was doing his thing for Team Giannis in the 2023 All-Star Game, Brown led Team LeBron with 35 points and 14 rebounds.

Brown missed the last two games ahead of the All-Star break with right knee swelling, so we'll see how involved he is this weekend.

Brown and Tatum are the only two Celtics players to be All-Stars this season (though Deuce Tatum will almost certainly be making an appearance in San Francisco) and no one is set to participate in Saturday night's Skill Challenge, 3-Point Contest, or Dunk Contest. But there's a chance Tatum and Brown could face off against a member of the Maine Celtics on Sunday night.

JD Davison taking part in Friday's Rising Stars Challenge

JD Davison is on a two-way contract with the Celtics, but has been tearing it up in Maine this season. Over 35 games in the tip-off tournament and the regular season, the third-year guard has averaged 25.1 points per game off 47.9 percent shooting. His 7.4 assists per contest in the regular season ranks seventh in the G League.

Those big numbers have earned him a spot in Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge. He'll compete on the G-League team coached by former NBA star Jeremy Lin against three other teams made up of NBA rookies and sophomores in a mini-tournament, which is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Friday night.

The winning team of that tournament will then participate in Sunday night's All-Star mini-tournament.

This is the second straight season that Davison has been selected to an NBA All-Star event. He was selected to the 2024 NBA G League Up Next Game, but did not play due to an injury. The Celtics drafted Davison in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2022 NBA Draft out of Alabama.

Noah Kahan playing in All-Star Celebrity Game

Two-time Grammy nominee Noah Kahan -- a Watertown resident and New England native -- will show off his game in Friday night's Celebrity Game. He won't be trying to "Hurt Somebody" in the exhibition game, but we'll see channel his inner-Payton Pritchard and knock down some 4-point shots for his squad.

Kahan poked a little fun at himself and his athletic abilities in a post on his Instagram feed earlier this week.

He'll play against other celebs from the sports, music, and film world on Team Bonds, coached by baseball legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz. They'll compete against a celebrity team coached by NFL legend Jerry Rice. The All-Star Celebrity Game will tip off at 7 p.m. Friday night.