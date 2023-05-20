Jayson Tatum didn't hit a fourth-quarter field goal for second straight game

BOSTON -- After three quarters, it looked like Jayson Tatum was authoring another stellar performance and ready to lead the Celtics to a Game 2 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. But then he put up another oh-for in the fourth quarter, and the Celtics are now in a lot of trouble in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum had 29 points and the Celtics led the Heat, 83-75, heading into the fourth quarter of Game 2. But for the second straight game, Tatum didn't hit a shot from the floor in the final frame.

After hitting 10 of his 17 shots in the first three quarters, and three of his seven attempts from downtown, Tatum missed all three of his shots in the fourth. All three of those attempts were from 3-point range, and Tatum took just one shot over the final six minutes of the contest: a three with 12.1 seconds left and the Celtics trailing 109-105.

All five of Tatum's fourth-quarter points came from the free-throw line in the final minute of Boston's loss. He did have three assists in the fourth, but also turned the ball over twice, including a charge with 1:38 left with the Celtics down 103-100. Tatum now has five fourth-quarter turnovers over the first two games of the series.

At least he attempted some shots in the fourth quarter on Friday, as he didn't attempt any in the final quarter of Boston's Game 1 loss on Wednesday night. But 0-for-0 and 0-for-3 from the floor both add up to zero points for Boston's star in crunch time this series.

Tatum will look to snap out of that end-of-game slump -- and get the Celtics their first win of the series -- when things shift to Miami for Game 2 on Sunday night.