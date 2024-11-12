Celtics' Jayson Tatum questionable Tuesday night vs. Hawks

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics might not have Jayson Tatum when the team tips off the NBA Cup against the Atlanta Hawks. Tatum is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain for Tuesday night's tilt at TD Garden.

Tatum suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Bucks in Milwaukee.

How did Jayson Tatum hurt his ankle?

Tatum was hurt after taking a corner three in Boston's 113-107 victory over the Bucks. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo closed out on Tatum and got into his landing space, and Tatum twisted his ankle when he landed on Antetokounmpo's foot.

Tatum was in some pain right after the play but remained in the game. He took to social media after the win to voice his frustration over the no-call.

Smfh🤦🏽 some calls you just not supposed to miss https://t.co/uWif2opDef — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 11, 2024

Tatum led the charge for Boston in Milwaukee, leading the team with 31 points off 7-of-21 shooting to go with 12 rebounds. Through 11 games, Tatum ranks third in the NBA at 30.5 points per game off 46.5 percent shooting, and is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest.

Al Horford also listed as questionable

Tatum isn't the only player with a 50-50 chance to play against the Hawks. Veteran big man Al Horford is also questionable with a toe injury. Reserve guard Jaden Springer is also questionable with left knee tendinopathy.

If Horford does end up playing Tuesday night, chances are he won't be available for the Celtics for Wednesday night's game against the Nets in Brooklyn. If he's sidelined on Tuesday, Neemias Queta or Luke Kornet will get the nod as Boston's starting center.

Horford has started 10 games for Boston this season, and has averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Hawks rule out Trae Young

The Hawks will be without their best player on Tuesday night, as All-Star point guard Trae Young has been ruled out due to right Achilles tendinitis. Young is averaging 23.9 points off 39 percent shooting from the field to go with 11.5 assists over the first 11 games of the season.