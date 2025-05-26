Where Jayson Tatum's fourth straight All NBA First-Team ranks in Celtics history

What happened to the Celtics against the Knicks, and what's next this offseason?

Jayson Tatum was named to his fourth straight All-NBA First Team on Friday, yet another impressive accomplishment for the 27-year-old Boston Celtics star.

Tatum was unanimous First Team selection, and is now just one of 24 NBA players to make the All-NBA First Team in four or more straight seasons. It's the longest streak for a Celtics player since Larry Bird earned All-NBA First Team honors in nine straight seasons from 1979-80 through 1987-88.

Jayson Tatum's spot in Celtics history

Making four All-NBA First Teams is a pretty big accomplishment, but Tatum has a long way to go to match other greats of Celtics lore. He's now the fifth Celtics player to earn at least four First Team nods, matching the totals of John Havlicek and Bill Sharman.

But Tatum has a long way to go to match Bird (nine All-NBA First Teams) and Bob Cousy, who leads all Celtics players with 10 All NBA First-Team nods. Tatum is now up to five total All-NBA honors, along with his Third Team nod in 2019-20.

It's the sixth-most All-NBAs by a Celtics player after Cousy's 12 All-NBA selections. Havlicek (four First Team, seven Second Team) and Bill Russell (three First team, eight Second Team) both earned 11 selections, while Bird secured 10 (nine First Team, one second team) and Bill Sharman had seven (four First Team, three Second Team) over his career.

Jayson Tatum's 2024-25 season

Tatum earned his First Team nod with an incredible 2024-25 season where he led the Celtics at 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from three-point range, as Tatum averaged more than 26 points per game for a fifth straight season.

Unfortunately it doesn't look like he'll be adding a fifth straight First Team nod next summer, as the C's superstar will likely miss most of the year after rupturing his Achilles in Boston's second-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks.

All-NBA First Team 2024-25

Along with Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned All-NBA First Team honors for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Tatum was the only Celtics player to receive All-NBA honors this season. He also finished fourth in NBA MVP voting behind winner Gilgeous-Alexander and runner-ups Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Tatum received 11 third-place votes, 84 fourth-place votes, and four fifth-place votes in the MVP process.