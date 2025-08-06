Jayson Tatum takes in Patriots-Commanders joint practice without a walking boot

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was in Foxboro on Wednesday to take in the joint practice between the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders. He did so without a boot on his right foot or a noticeable limp as he walked around the sideline.

It looks like Tatum is doing well in his recovery from the torn Achilles he suffered three months ago in the NBA playoffs. He was moving around well as he watched Wednesday's practice, which is a welcome sight for Celtics fans patiently awaiting his return.

The Celtics will not put a timeline on his recovery, though the expectation is Tatum will miss the entire 2025-26 season. But he's ditched his walking boot and doesn't appear to have a hitch in his step, sure signs the 27-year-old is making progress.

After practice, Tatum had a chance to chat up Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels and several Patriots players. That included New England quarterback Drake Maye, who we are happy to report doesn't have any bad blood with Tatum despite their college allegiances.

Jayson Tatum connects with Drake Maye

Tatum was a star in his one season at Duke. Maye made a name for himself at the University of North Carolina. In theory, the two should despise each other.

That is not the case though. Maye is now a Boston sports fan, and he has loved watching Tatum in Green.

"Yeah, shoot, he's a Duke guy, but what he's done for Boston," said Maye. "And obviously, I told him it was a heartbreak what happened to him. I look forward to seeing him come back."

Maye previously met Tatum ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, when the C's star gave him a signed jersey. Maye was rocking the jersey as he took in Boston's Game 1 win courtside at TD Garden.

Maye played some hoop himself in high school, but won't compare himself to Tatum.

"He's got probably a way bigger bag than I do," said Maye.

The QB did share a funny story about his older brother, Luke, going up against Tatum. Luke was a member of the Tar Heels during Tatum's only season at Duke in 2016-17, and was tasked with guarding him for one of the heated Duke-UNC showdowns.

"His first start was in Cameron [Indoor Stadium] against Duke, and he was guarding Jayson his first start," Maye recalled. "So it was pretty cool."

Tatum scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds that game, but shot just 5-for-14 in the contest. Maye scored eight points for North Carolina, though Duke was victorious, 86-78. The Blue Devils also beat the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament that year, but UNC got the last laugh as they won the NCAA Championship while Duke was knocked out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.