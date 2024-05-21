Drake Maye got Jayson Tatum to sign his Celtics jersey ahead of Game 1

BOSTON -- Drake Maye is hoping to become the face of the New England Patriots in the near future. On Tuesday, the rookie quarterback got to meet Jayson Tatum, the face of the Boston Celtics franchise -- and the current face of Boston sports.

Maye and Tatum, both of whom were the third overall pick in their respective drafts, crossed paths at TD Garden ahead of Tuesday night's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and the Indiana Pacers. The two had a brief chat before Tatum signed the No. 0 Celtics jersey that Maye had with him.

When JT met Drake 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/aNl9LSJPTZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 21, 2024

It didn't seem like there was any animosity between the two, which was not a given considering Tatum went to Duke and Maye went to North Carolina, a college rivalry that rivals that of Celtics-Lakers and Red Sox-Yankees. Perhaps they're saving that discussion for another time.

UNC and Duke finding common ground in Boston 🤝@jaytatum0 @DrakeMaye2 pic.twitter.com/HsLD9Gh2CF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 21, 2024

It was a pretty cool scene to see the current face of Boston sports sharing a moment with New England's potential quarterback of the future. And Maye was rocking his Tatum jersey when he was featured on the jumbotron, and received a huge ovation from Celtics fans.

While Tatum was getting ready to go to work against the Pacers, Maye was enjoying some down time after Tuesday's OTA in Foxboro. And this isn't the first playoff game at TD Garden that Maye has enjoyed this summer. He and second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk attended Game 4 of the Bruins-Panthers playoff series on May 12 after the conclusion of New England's rookie camp in Foxboro.

The Bruins lost that game, so hopefully Maye gets to see a win on Tuesday night. Otherwise, he may not be invited back for Game 2 on Thursday night.