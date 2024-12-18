Police investigate break-in at Jaylen Brown's mother's house in Wellesley

BOSTON - The Wellesley home of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's mother was broken into this weekend, sources tell WBZ Sports. Brown is the latest professional athlete to be affected by a home break-in.

Brown missed practice Tuesday to be with his mother after her home was broken into on Sunday night. His mom was not hurt during the incident.

The Celtics played the Wizards in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night. Wellesley police said they are investigating the break-in.

In a separate incident, WBZ has confirmed that a member of the Celtics' coaching staff was also the victim of a break-in recently.

In a statement, the Celtics said, "The safety of Celtics players, families, and staff is of the utmost importance to us. We are aware of the recent incidents and are working with authorities. The team will have no further comment at this time."

NFL, NBA players' homes targeted

The NBA and NFL have both warned their teams about a burglary ring that has targeted the homes of high profile athletes while they are away.

Last week, police said someone broke into Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow's home while he was playing in a Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Just days apart in October, the homes of Kansas City Chiefs superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were broken into.

Homes owned by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis were also targeted earlier this year.

In November, sources told CBS News the FBI is investigating whether the high-profile incidents are connected and if a trans-international crime ring is behind the burglaries.