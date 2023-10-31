Jaylen Brown scores 36 points as Celtics race past Wizards 126-107

By RICH DUBROFF Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and Jayson Tatum had 33 as the Boston Celtics won their third straight to open the season, cruising past the Washington Wizards 126-107 on Monday night.

It's the second straight season the Celtics have begun with three straight wins.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points in his return to Washington, where he spent his previous 1 1/2 seasons. Porzingis was traded to Boston in June and scored 30 points in his first game for the Celtics on Wednesday, setting a franchise record for scoring in a debut.

Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points for the Wizards (1-2), who trailed throughout and were behind by 26 points after 10 minutes.

Brown scored 16 points in the first quarter as Boston raced to a 42-19 lead. He had 27 points by halftime.

Brown hit his final basket midway through the third quarter as the Celtics built a 37-point lead, and coach Joe Mazzulla rested his starters for the final 12 minutes.

Tatum scored 17 points in the third quarter.

Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. tried everything he could to stop Boston's onslaught, calling five timeouts in the first 30 minutes.

Wizards center Daniel Gafford missed the game with a sprained left ankle, and rookie Bilal Coulibaly, a first-round draft choice, started for the first time. He had nine points.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

Wizards: At Atlanta on Wednesday night to begin a four-game trip.