Jaylen Brown practices without any restrictions on Monday

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown's hand laceration didn't seem to bother him while he was leading the Celtics in scoring during the team's Game 1 win over the Hawks on Saturday. But after the game, the Boston swingman revealed that the cut had opened back up during the win, which in turn caused some concern on Brown's status going forward.

But there didn't appear to be any concern about Brown's right hand at Monday's practice. Brown was on the court at the Auerbach Center with his teammates and had no restrictions, according to head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Brown had to get five stitches to close the cut on his right hand -- his shooting hand -- after he cut it on a broken vase before the end of Boston's regular season. Those stitches were removed leading up to Game 1, and the good news is that Brown didn't have to get any more stitches after the cut opened back up over the weekend.

Brown said after Boston's 112-99 victory on Saturday that he did have to readjust his handle at times, due to all the padding on his hand. It's something he'll likely have to do for the next game or two -- or potentially longer now -- as the hand heals.

While Brown led the team with six turnovers in Game 1, the cut on his hand didn't seem to throw off his scoring touch. Brown led the Celtics with 29 points off 12-for-23 shooting, while also pulling down a dozen rebounds.

The Celtics will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series Tuesday night when they host the Hawks at TD Garden for Game 2.