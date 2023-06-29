Patriots reportedly give Ja'Whaun Bentley a 2-year extension

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick is in a giving mood these days. After signing receiver DeVante Parker to a contract extension on Wednesday, Belichick reportedly did the same with linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley on Thursday.

Bentley is reportedly getting two more years on his deal worth up to $18.75 million, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Last March, Bentley signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Patriots.

Sources: The #Patriots and LB Ja'Whaun Bentley have agreed to terms on new contract extension, as he gets a 2-year, $18.75M max deal that includes $9M fully guaranteed. Another day, another starter locked in for the future. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/xfrzn4RxPw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2023

A fifth-round pick by the Patriots in 2018, Bentley has developed into a leader -- and a big hitter -- on the New England defense over the last five seasons. He was a team captain in 2022 and 2020, and led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons.

Bentley played all 17 games last year and set a new career-high with 125 tackles to go with three sacks, six QB hits, and an interception.

The extensions for Bentley and Parker will reportedly clear up more cap space for the Patriots in 2023, giving the Patriots some wiggle room to either go sign additional players (DeAndre Hopkins?) or extend their own future free agents like Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, and/or Mike Onwenu.