Patriots reportedly sign DeVante Parker to 3-year contract extension

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- DeVante Parker will continue to catch passes for the Patriots. The wide receiver reportedly signed a new three-year contract extension with New England on Wednesday.

Parker was heading into the final year of his contract, but his new deal includes $14 million in guarantees and could be worth up $33 million, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The 30-year-old Parker spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins before being acquired by the Patriots via trade in April of 2022. He played in 13 games in his first season in New England, catching 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns. 

For his career, Parker has 27 touchdowns over 106 games. 

Inking Parker to a new deal shouldn't take the Patriots out of the running for free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who visited with New England in mid-June. Parker's extension creates a shade under $4 million in cap space for the Patriots, so the team will have some wiggle room if it needs to -- or wants to -- up its offer to Hopkins down the road.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

