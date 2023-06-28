Patriots reportedly sign DeVante Parker to 3-year contract extension

FOXBORO -- DeVante Parker will continue to catch passes for the Patriots. The wide receiver reportedly signed a new three-year contract extension with New England on Wednesday.

Parker was heading into the final year of his contract, but his new deal includes $14 million in guarantees and could be worth up $33 million, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker’s long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE. pic.twitter.com/0aEUVhZedU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2023

The 30-year-old Parker spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins before being acquired by the Patriots via trade in April of 2022. He played in 13 games in his first season in New England, catching 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns.

For his career, Parker has 27 touchdowns over 106 games.

Inking Parker to a new deal shouldn't take the Patriots out of the running for free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who visited with New England in mid-June. Parker's extension creates a shade under $4 million in cap space for the Patriots, so the team will have some wiggle room if it needs to -- or wants to -- up its offer to Hopkins down the road.