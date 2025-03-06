Jarvis' goal with 18.6 seconds left lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Bruins

By BOB SUTTON Associated Press

Seth Jarvis scored with 18.6 seconds remaining and the Carolina Hurricanes won their third consecutive game by defeating the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns also scored for the Hurricanes, whose last three victories have each come by one goal. Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves.

Morgan Geekie scored both goals for the Bruins, who have lost three straight. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Jarvis' winning goal was a reprieve for the Hurricanes, who had a potential go-ahead goal with 1:15 wiped out by video review because of an offsides call.

Takeaways

Bruins: The Bruins racked up a variety of scoring opportunities, but didn't convert often enough. Boston used a lineup that included call-ups Patrick Brown, Ian Mitchell, Riley Tufte and Vinni Lettieri from Providence of the AHL, with a total of 17 NHL games played this season entering the night.

Hurricanes: Jarvis - whose 24 goals tie Aho for the team lead - had his second in seven games. It was far from smooth for Carolina, which had 11 fewer shots than Boston. That was the team's largest shot deficit in a game since November.

Key moment

Kochetkov stopped Boston scoring leader David Pastrnak, who was alone in front, on a point-blank save in the second period when the Bruins appeared poised to seize momentum.

Key stat

The Bruins, who had only 21 shots on goal in Tuesday's home loss to Nashville, held a 23-12 edge in shots less than 14 minutes into the second period as they were setting the tone.

Up next

Boston goes to Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Hurricanes are home Sunday vs. Winnipeg.