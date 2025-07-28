Jarren Duran trade no longer on table for Red Sox, according to report

Jarren Duran is expected to remain with the Boston Red Sox through Thursday's MLB trade deadline. Boston is no longer entertaining a trade for the speedy outfielder, according to a report by WEEI's Rob Bradford on Monday.

With a plethora of talented outfielders on the roster and needs on the pitching staff, there have been rumblings of a Duran trade since top prospect Roman Anthony was called up in early June. But manager Alex Cora has done an excellent job juggling all of his options, and has found a nice balance with the group.

A wrist injury to Marcelo Mayer last week has opened a path for Ceddanne Rafaela to play second base, which has allowed Duran to take over in center, Anthony to play left field, and Wilyer Abreu to remain in right field. The outfield logjam has been manageable, and has allowed Cora to work in days off for everyone.

But with needs at the end of the rotation, in the bullpen, and for a right-handed bat at first base, Duran was seen as one of Boston's best trade chips ahead of Thursday evening's deadline. Though he was having a bit of a down season after his All-Star campaign in 2024, Duran is under team control for three more seasons, further upping his trade value on the market.

Boston is now opting to keep Duran, according to Bradford, and will look to make upgrades through other avenues. Through 104 games this season, Duran is slashing .259/.326/.442 with 26 doubles, nine home runs, and an MLB-leading 12 triples, to go with 58 runs scored and 55 RBI.

Red Sox in the playoff hunt

The Red Sox should be buyers at the deadline, with the team currently holding a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers for the second AL Wild Card spot. The New York Yankees are the top Wild Card team in the American League, and own a one-game edge over Boston.

The Red Sox took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park over the weekend, and begin a three-game series against the Twins in Minnesota Monday night. Boston has an off day on Thursday, with the trade deadline set for 6 p.m. Thursday.