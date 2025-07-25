Marcelo Mayer placed on Injured List with wrist injury; Red Sox recall David Hamilton

Marcelo Mayer's rookie season with the Boston Red Sox has been put on pause. The infielder was placed on the 10-day Injured List Friday with a right wrist sprain, the team announced.

Mayer suffered the injury in Wednesday night's extra-innings win over the Phillies in Philadelphia, which forced him to exit the game in the fifth inning. He was sporting a light brace in the clubhouse after the win, but was then photographed with a splint on the wrist on Thursday.

A disappointed Mayer spoke with reporters Friday in the Red Sox clubhouse, and said he felt something after a check-swing in his first at-bat Wednesday. He was fine when he took the field but then the wrist locked up in his second at-bat.

"It's brutal. This is not the spot I want to be in; I want to be out there playing every day and helping the team win," said Mayer. "It's super frustrating."

Mayer missed time while in the minors during the 2022 season with a right wrist injury, and said this injury could be related.

"Not really 100 percent sure," he said. "It's pretty early and there are a lot of discussions to be had."

Over the first 44 games of his MLB career, Mayer slashed .228/.272/.402 with four home runs, eight doubles, a triple, 10 RBI, and 20 runs scored. He was called up in late May when Alex Bregman went down with an injury, and started 29 games at third base. He had since shifted to second base upon Bregman's return.

Ceddanne Rafaella will handle duties at second base Friday night when the Red Sox open a three-game series against the L.A. Dodgers at Fenway Park. Boston manager Alex Cora said we'll see a lot of that going forward, with Jarren Duran in center, Roman Anthony in left field, and Masataka Yoshida playing DH.

The Red Sox had gone 27-17 since Mayer joined the big league club.

"All I can do now is try to get better from here, keeping working hard and try to get back on the field as soon as possible," said Mayer.

David Hamilton recalled from Worcester

The Red Sox recalled the speedy David Hamilton from Triple-A to take Mayer's spot on the roster. Hamilton saw action in 62 games for Boston before he was sent down, where he hit .179 (going 22-for-123) with three doubles and three home runs. On the base paths, he was successful on 15 of his 18 stolen base attempts.