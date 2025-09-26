Guard Jared Wilson out for Patriots for Week 4 vs. Panthers

Will we start to see more Stefon Diggs -- and less DeMario Douglas -- in Patriots' offense?

The New England Patriots will likely get All Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez back for Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. But on offense, quarterback Drake Maye will be without one of his top protectors along the offensive line.

Rookie guard Jared Wilson has played every offensive snap to this point, but is out for Sunday after he dealt with ankle and knee injuries during the week. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and was on the field briefly on Friday. Head coach Mike Vrabel announced Wilson would miss Week 4 after practice.

The Patriots will now send out a new offensive line for the first time this season, after starting the same five players (rookies Will Campbell and Wilson on the left side, Garrett Bradbury at center, and Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses on the right side) over the first three weeks. With Wilson sidelined, Ben Brown will likely start at left guard between Campbell and Bradbury.

Brown was the team's starting center last season and competed with Wilson for the starting guard job in camp over the summer.

"Ben is here because we believe in him," Vrabel said Friday. "He's worked at center. He's worked at guard through camp. He'll compete. We're excited to see him play. Everybody's here for a reason. Take advantage of your opportunity. I'm sure that Ben will do that."

Christian Gonzalez questionable

Gonzalez is questionable for a second straight week, but all signs point to the cornerback making his return to the New England defense this weekend. That should help a New England secondary that has surrendered an average of 256.3 passing yards per game through three weeks.

In addition to Gonzalez, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) and right guard Mike Onwenu are questionable for Sunday's game. Chaisson missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury and was limited Thursday and Friday.

Onwenu is a new addition to the injury report, and not having him on Sunday would leave New England without both of its starting guards along the offensive line. His absence would further test New England's depth along the line, but the veteran is expected to play on Sunday.