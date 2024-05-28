Suspect in AMC movie theater, McDonald's stabbings in Massachusetts ordered to undergo evaluation

Man accused of stabbing girls at Braintree movie theater to appear in court

PLYMOUTH - Jared Ravizza made his first appearance in a Massachusetts courtroom Tuesday morning to face charges in a weekend stabbing spree at a movie theater and McDonald's on the South Shore.

The 26-year-old Martha's Vineyard resident is accused of going into the AMC Braintree 10 without a ticket on Saturday evening at about 6 p.m. and stabbing four young girls inside a theater. The girls were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The mother of three of the girls stabbed said their attacker was "laughing the whole time." AMC said it is conducting a "thorough review" of the incident and will have a visible security presence at the theater for the near future.

Police investigate a stabbing at AMC in Braintree. CBS Boston

About an hour later, authorities said Ravizza pulled up to a McDonald's drive-thru in his black Porsche. A prosecutor in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday said he "briefly stepped out of the vehicle and publicly urinated."

During an argument with a male employee at the drive-thru window, Ravizza lunged out of his car and stabbed the worker with what appeared to be a long kitchen knife, the prosecutor said. After that, Ravizza was said to have parked his car, walked into the restaurant and stabbed a female employee behind the counter. Both workers are in stable condition after being treated at the hospital.

Ravizza was eventually arrested after a fiery crash in Sandwich.

Appearing in a Plymouth courtroom in a green jumpsuit with shoulder-length bleach-blond hair, Ravizza faces charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and indecent exposure in connection with the McDonald's attack. The defense requested a competency evaluation for Ravizza. He is expected to be in a Quincy courtroom later for charges in the movie theater stabbings.

Jared Ravizza appears in Plymouth District Court. CBS Boston

Murder investigation in Connecticut

Connecticut State Police on Tuesday connected Ravizza to a murder investigation in Deep River. Police said that hours before Saturday's events in Massachusetts, Ravizza was at 15 Maritone Lane where 70-year-old Bruce Feldman was found dead.

"The investigating Trooper learned that a suspect approached the residence on Merriwold Lane, threw a shovel through the front door window pane and then left," State Police said in a statement. "The complainants identified the suspect as someone they had recognized who was staying nearby on Maritone Lane."

Ravizza's personal items were found at the scene, police said. Troopers gave Massachusetts law enforcement agencies a description of his vehicle.

WBZ-TV has also obtained court documents showing that Ravizza allegedly assaulted his father on Martha's Vineyard in April. Ravizza's father told police he had a "mental break." Police signed a form to have Ravizza held at a hospital, but the hospital said a mental health professional's examination found that he didn't meet their standards to be held and he was released.