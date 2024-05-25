4 girls wounded in stabbing attack in AMC movie theater near Boston; suspect arrested

BRAINTREE - A male suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that wounded four girls in an AMC movie theater south of Boston Saturday, authorities said. CBS Boston has learned that the same suspect may be responsible for a similar incident which may have occurred at a McDonald's restaurant in Plymouth.

A man stabbed four girls inside a theater at an AMC multiplex in Braintree at around 6 p.m. local time, the Braintree Police Department reported. Braintree is located about 12 miles south of Boston.

Police said the man entered the multiplex without a ticket, went into a theater, and then attacked the four girls, ages 9 to 17, unprovoked. The girls were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, but police were able to obtain his license plate number using video footage and located him in Plymouth after he was reportedly involved in a "similar assault" there, police said. CBS Boston learned that the second possible attack may have occurred at a McDonald's restaurant, but details were still unclear. Police said it appears the "crimes are related."

The suspect led Massachusetts State Police on a car chase before crashing in the town of Sandwich, which is located south of Plymouth. He was taken into custody.

Sources told CBS Boston that the suspect is also believed to be linked to a murder investigation in Deep River, Connecticut. Connecticut police had put out a alert for him earlier Saturday, describing him as armed and dangerous and possibly armed with a 10-inch knife, sources said.

The suspect's name and the charges he faces were not immediately released.