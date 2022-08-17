What's next for James White after retiring from football?

James White discusses his future, how he wants to be remembered after retiring from Patriots

James White discusses his future, how he wants to be remembered after retiring from Patriots

FOXBORO -- James White is done playing football. But the now former Patriots running back won't be away from the game for long.

White announced his retirement last week but he was honored at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night. His family sat in the front row -- including his mother Lisa, wife Diana and his two young children -- along with a room full of former and current teammates. The 30-minute ceremony featured a video tribute of White's many big players while in a Patriots uniform and plenty of praise from owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, who applauded the three-time Super Bowl champion for playing his biggest games at the best times.

White had that clutch gene that defines champions. But he was also lauded for his leadership in the locker room. Though never the most vocal guy inside Gillette, people listened when White spoke.

He sounds like a guy who would make a great coach. And that is exactly what the 30-year-old envisions sometime in his future, along with some other options.

But first, he's going to enjoy some time away from football to be with his family.

"I have interest in coaching, for sure," White said of his future. "I don't think I'll do that right away, as the hours can be very strenuous. But I have interest in coaching, probably doing TV and radio. I love shoes so I'll get into shoe design. That would be cool too.

"But I'm going to take some time to relax with my family for a little while and figure it out as it goes," he added.

It makes perfect sense that someone nicknamed "Sweet Feet" would get into the sneaker game. But it sounds like a few years from now, White may be joining the list of former Patriots players to land on the New England coaching staff.

White said Tuesday that he felt that he had a few more years left in his playing career. But his recovery from last season's hip injury had hit a plateau, and he knew before training camp began that his career was likely over. Whatever happens in his post-playing career, White just hopes that he's remembered for being a dependable person who was always there for teammates when they needed someone.

"[I want to be remembered as] a good human being, first and foremost. That's what I pride myself on being; a respectable person, a dependable person and an accountable person," he said. "That's how I try to approach each day, not just in this building but in life. That's all I want people to remember me as, and be there for people when they need it most."

Those are attributes were put in place by White's parents. He promised himself that he wouldn't cry during Tuesday's ceremony, and nearly made it to the end. But the final question of the night revolved around White's late father, Tyrone, who was killed in a car crash during the 2020 season.

The emotions became too overwhelming for White when he was asked about his late father's impact on his life, and how he overcame such a loss.

"You never really get over things like that," he said, wiping tears away from his eyes. "You just learn how to deal with it in a sense. It's kind of an empty void that doesn't really go away.

"But I'm definitely extremely grateful for the way my parents raised me," he said. "I learned so much from them and my dad was just a special human being. Growing up, all I wanted to do was be like my parents. I hope I made them proud and I continue to make them proud. They're the greatest parents I could have ever asked for, for sure."