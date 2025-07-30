Bruins top pick James Hagens is returning to Boston College for sophomore season

James Hagens and Will Moore on being taken by Boston Bruins in NHL Draft

As expected, it sounds like Bruins top draft pick James Hagens will be returning to Boston College for his sophomore season.

Hagens, whom Boston drafted seventh overall in June, is currently in Minnesota with Team USA for the World Junior Summer Showcase. He highlighted his goals for next year with NHL.com, which include winning a Beanpot title and a national championship -- two things he won't be able to accomplish in a Bruins sweater.

"I want to be able to win a Beanpot, be able to win a national championship," Hagens told NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale. "Everyone has their roles, but our team goal is winning. That's what we want to do. We fell short last year, but it's hopefully going to happen this year."

Boston College was a championship favorite throughout Hagens' true freshman season last year, but lost to Denver in the regional final of the NCAA Tournament. A few months prior, the Eagles lost to rival Boston University in the annual Beanpot title game.

While the Eagles came up short on those fronts, Hagens had a solid season as Boston College's top center. He posted 11 goals and 26 assists over his 37 games, and Boston College head coach Greg Brown believes bigger things are ahead for Hagens in Year 2 at Chestnut Hill.

"Like any young player going to the NHL, you have to bring your floor up, and that means getting bigger, stronger and faster," Brown told NHL.com. "But then it's about the details you need to play with to be successful, and again, that just takes time. He has a great hockey brain. He reads things quickly and clearly, so I think just the evolution of his game will be more of that this year."

Hagens was the highest selection ever made by Bruins GM Don Sweeney, who said after the draft the team was in "no hurry" to fast-track the 18-year-old New York native to the NHL. At least the Boston brass and Bruins fans won't have to go too far to catch a look at the team's top prospect in the fall.