Ja'Lynn Polk makes training camp debut for Patriots in first padded practice

Ja'Lynn Polk is fighting for a roster spot in Patriots training camp, but had yet to see the field through four practices. That changed for the wide receiver on Monday.

Polk took the field with his teammates for the first time this summer for New England's first padded practice of training camp Monday in Foxboro. Over the first week of camp, Polk had been working by himself on the conditioning field as he was reportedly dealing with muscle tightness.

It's unclear if Polk will get a second season with the Patriots, with 12 players vying for six or seven spots on the roster this summer. He was a highly touted second-round pick by Eliot Wolf in 2024, but Polk caught just 12 of the 33 passes he saw during his rookie season. Those receptions resulted in just 87 yards and two touchdowns, and Polk led the team in drop percentage at 12.1 percent with four dropped passes on the season.

Polk brought down a one-handed catch in the red zone during one-on-one drills early Monday, and also worked with the team's kick returners during the session.

Patriots wide receiver battle

While Polk was a second-round pick last year, he is no lock to make the roster in 2025. And though he only missed four days, he's fallen behind as a clear pecking order has emerged among New England receivers.

Veteran free-agent signing Stefon Diggs has been setting the tone for the group as the No. 1 option off the line and as a leader and mentor in the locker room. Diggs has been seen talking with New England's young receivers a number of times during camp, including Polk.

Kayshon Boutte has been the second receiver off the line in drills after Diggs, while DeMario "Pop" Douglas has been excellent as the team's slot receiver this summer. Rookie Kyle Williams has also turned some heads, putting him firmly in the mix to see some targets in the early days of his NFL career.

Veteran Mack Hollins is on PUP, but will have a spot on the team after he signed a two-year contract in the offseason. That's five receivers heading into the season, with only one or two other spots up for grabs.

Polk is vying for one of those spots along with fellow 2024 pick Javon Baker, veteran Kendrick Bourne, and undrafted rookie Efton Chism. Rounding out the receiver group this summer are John Jiles, Jeremiah Webb, and Demeer Blankumsee, who remain longshots to make the roster.