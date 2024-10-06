Why Ja'Lynn Polk's touchdown was overturned in Patriots' loss to Dolphins

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots were a heel away from pulling off a dramatic (but ugly) win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Instead, Ja'Lynn Polk's fourth-quarter touchdown was overturned, and the Patriots have now lost fourth straight games to fall to 1-4 on the season.

It looked like fans are Gillette Stadium were going to be rewarded for sitting through 59 minutes of an ugly football game when Polk hauled in what would have been a go-ahead touchdown against the Dolphins. Trailing 15-10 and facing a second-and-10 at the Miami 12 with just over a minute to play, quarterback Jacoby Brissett fired a nice pass to Polk in the back of the end zone. The rookie was able to get his left foot and the toes of his right foot down in-bounds before his heel touched the white out-of-bounds line.

It certainly looked like a touchdown grab and that was the call on the field, which sent the stadium into hysterics. But the 16-15 lead didn't last long, as officials took the touchdown off the board after a quick review due to a technicality in the rule book.

Ja'Lynn Polk catches the TD for the #Patriots, but it is called an incomplete. pic.twitter.com/SfZ8NgOps4 — New England Sports Fellow (@NESportsFellow) October 6, 2024

Per Article 7 of the NFL rulebook: "If any part of the foot hits out of bounds during the normal continuous motion of taking a step (heel-toe or toe-heel), then the foot is out of bounds. A player is inbounds if he drags his foot, or if there is a delay between the heel-toe or toe-heel touching the ground."

Essentially, it was ruled incomplete because Polk was falling backwards and not trying to drag his toe/foot. Since he wasn't dragging his foot, Polk's heel also had to come down in-bounds, and it did not.

The NFL continues to make it nearly impossible to distinguish what is and what isn't a catch. But by way of the rule book, the officials got the call right on the field on Sunday.

"I thought it was close," head coach Jerod Mayo said after the loss. "But it was the correct call in my opinion. Saw the replay live, just a tough, tough call."

Polk said he didn't receive any explanation on why his touchdown was overturned, and said that he felt like he got both feet in. But he wouldn't blame the loss on that one call, not when the Patriots made plenty of other mistakes throughout the 15-10 loss.

"It was pretty frustrating," said Polk. "You think about everything all together, if I had just been more dialed in and taking advantage of the little things through the whole game, we wouldn't have been in that situation. I have to find ways to get better."

Polk had just one catch on six targets, and was also hit with a holding penalty early in the second half. That was one of 12 accepted penalties against the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.