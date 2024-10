Why was Ja'Lynn Polk's touchdown overturned, and should Patriots turn to Drake Maye? The Patriots lost ugly to the Dolphins, 15-10, on Sunday after Ja'Lynn Polk's late touchdown was overturned. Was it the right call on the field? Is there any hope for the Patriots offense, or should Jerod Mayo turn to rookie Drake Maye? Dan Roche and ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss break it all down after another disappointing Sunday for the Patriots.