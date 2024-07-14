Jacoby Jones, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, dies at 40

Former President Donald Trump is safe after an attempted assassination on Saturday and more Former President Donald Trump is safe after an attempted assassination on Saturday and more 01:11

BALTIMORE -- Jacoby Jones, former wide receiver and kick return specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, has died. An official source from the Baltimore Ravens confirmed his death with WJZ on Sunday morning.

The owner of the indoor football team Jones was coaching said he died in his sleep at his suburban Houston home. A league source who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the subject publicly also confirmed his death.

Jones was 40-years-old.

The Ravens released a statement on Jones' death

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day. Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby's family as we all begin to process this devastating loss."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also commented

"I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus."

The Mile High Miracle

Jones, who played for the Ravens from 2012 to 2014, had a memorable debut season in Baltimore. He was named a Pro Bowl and All-Pro returner in 2012, and late in the Ravens' divisional-round playoff game against the Denver Broncos, he caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco with 31 seconds left to force overtime. After the "Mile High Miracle," the Ravens went on to win in double overtime, 38-35.

In Super Bowl XLVII, against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones became the first player to score a receiving touchdown and return touchdown in the same game in Super Bowl history. He caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Flacco late in the second quarter, then opened the second half with a 108-yard touchdown, the longest play in Super Bowl or postseason history.

My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life 💜. Love ya JJ#RL52 #Ray #Lewis #52 #JacobyJones12 #Jacoby #Jones #12… pic.twitter.com/kfmb0DHHJb — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) July 14, 2024

In nine NFL seasons, Jones had 203 catches for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns, 127 punt returns (13.5 yards per return) for four touchdowns and 183 kickoff returns (27 yards per return) for five touchdowns.

After retiring from the Ravens, Jones coached college football at Morgan State University and an indoor football team in Houston, Texas, the Beaumont Renegades.

This story was attributed by The Baltimore Banner. To read the full story visit their website here.