Ravens victory at Super Bowl XLVII happened 10 years ago, today

BALTIMORE -- On this day 10 years ago, the Baltimore Ravens went to Super Bowl XLVII, also known as the Harbowl, and won 34-31.

This was the epic game when the lights went out mid-game, Jacoby Jones ran the ball back 108 yards for a kick return that would set a new record and Sam Koch ran the ball around for almost 10 seconds to take a safety and practically secure the Ravens win.

PHOTOS: Looking Back On The Ravens' Win At Super Bowl 47

The lights at the Superdome in New Orleans went out in the third quarter of the game.

The Ravens were up against the San Francisco 49ers 28-6.

It took 34 minutes for the lights to come back on, and when they did, the 49ers staged a comeback, but it wasn't enough. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh secured a victory over his brother Jim.

Here's an NFL recap of the Harbowl:

Good times, Baltimore. Think they'll be back next year?

You can see Philadelphia face-off against Kansas City on February 12 in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m.