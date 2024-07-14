Baltimore Ravens, former teammates "completely heartbroken" over death of Jacoby Jones

BALTIMORE - If it weren't for the speedy No. 12, the Baltimore Ravens may not have won their latest Super Bowl championship.

Jacoby Jones, who died suddenly on Sunday at his home in New Orleans, was a star in the postseason during the 2012 season, which ended with a win in Super Bowl XLVII.

Stunned former teammates, current and former NFL players and Maryland leaders are mourning the news that Jones had died just days after his 40th birthday.

My brother, you will truly be missed. They can't take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life," Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis said on X, formerly Twitter. "Love ya JJ."

Jones, a wide receiver and return specialist, played his first five seasons with the Houston Texans before joining the Ravens from 2012 to 2014.

In 2017, he signed a one-day contract with the Ravens so he could retire as a member of the team. He was recognized by the Ravens before their AFC Divisional Game against the Houston Texans last January.

Jones was recently hired as the head coach of the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football team. He also previously served as head football coach at Morgan State in Baltimore.

"Mile High Miracle"

In his first season in Baltimore, during the 2012 season, Jones snagged a heave from quarterback Joe Flacco and scored the game-tying touchdown in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens won, 38-35, in double overtime, and eventually made it to the Super Bowl.

Star of Super Bowl XLVII

Two games later, Jones caught a 56-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 108 yards for a score as the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3, 2013.

in his first season with the Ravens, Jones returned three kickoffs of at least 105 yards for touchdowns.

What are former teammates, NFL community saying?

Jones's surprising death sent shockwaves throughout the NFL community, including here with the Baltimore Ravens. Former teammates, current players and Maryland leaders reacted on social media to the news.

Anquan Boldin, former Baltimore Ravens teammate

"Rest in peace, brother."

Ray Lewis, former Baltimore Ravens teammate

"My brother, you will truly be missed. They can't take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life."

Torrey Smith, former Ravens' teammate

"My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby's back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you!"

My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you!



J.J. Watt, former Houston Texans teammate

"Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott

"Baltimore is deeply saddened by the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby was a beloved member of the @Ravens family. The entire city sends its condolences to his family."

Joel Dreessen, former Houston Texans teammate

"Jacoby Jones & I were teammates for 5 years in Houston. He was one of my all time favorites. We always tried to be the first one to celebrate with the other after scoring a TD. And he was always helping me refine my dance moves. The news this morning hurts badly. Love u Jacoby!"

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

"Jacoby Jones was a leader on and off the field. He exemplified grace under pressure and elevated our beloved Ravens. He was dedicated to lifting our young people, coaching at Calvert Hall HS and Morgan State. We will miss Jacoby dearly and our hearts are with the Jones family."

Robert Griffin III, former NFL player

"Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Baltimore Ravens Legend and Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones who passed away at the age of 40. He was a triple threat. Funny, fast and could dance. He will be missed and was taken from us way too soon."

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

"My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Jacoby Jones during this difficult time. I enjoyed coaching him during his time with the Steelers."

Darius Butler, former NFL player

"This Jacoby Jones news hurts man! If you ever met him it's a guarantee he made your day better. If you knew him, you LOVED him. Amazing man that always showed up w/ incredible energy and a smile!"

Matt Schaub, former Houston Texans teammate

"Jacoby Jones was one of the most energetic, and fun loving teammates. Always had a smile on his face and never one to shy away from dancing. Blessed to have shared the huddle with you brother. Gone way to soon. RIP Jacoby."

Matt Leinart, former Houston Texans teammate

"My former teammate Jacoby Jones passed. Damn this hits hard. His laugh and just bigger than life personality will be something I'll always remember. RIP brother."

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

"na bra no way RIP LEGEND."

Brandon Stephens, Baltimore Ravens cornerback

"Rest in Peace to a Baltimore legend prayers and condolences go out to his family."

Arian Foster, former Houston Texans teammate

"don't think there's anyone i ever played with that believed in me like he did. i loved that dude like we came from the same mother. i made sure i told him every time i saw him. and he did the same. one of the purest people i've ever been around."

Zachary Orr, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator

"Man sad to hear about 12, he always brought energy to the locker room and looked out for everyone off the field."

Mark Ingram II, former Baltimore Raven

"This one hurt bad dawg!!! Rest in heaven my G!! Love you dawg."

Baltimore Ravens

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement. "Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

"Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby's family as we all begin to process this devastating loss."

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens head coach

"I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful," Harbaugh said. "He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown."

