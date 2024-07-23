Jacoby Brissett is Patriots starting quarterback, but Drake Maye can still win the job this summer

FOXBORO -- Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday that veteran Jacoby Brissett is the team's starting quarterback heading into training camp. But the door is open for rookie Drake Maye to win the job this summer.

In his pre-training camp chat with reporters at Gillette Stadium, Mayo said that Brissett -- a veteran of eight NFL seasons with 48 career starts -- is the team's most "pro ready" quarterback on the roster and currently holds the starting job. The Patriots signed Brissett to a one-year, $8 million contract in the offseason, knowing they'd likely be drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft.

In signing Brissett, the Patriots have a veteran quarterback on the roster that will give Maye all the time that he needs to develop at the pro level. There is no rush to get Maye in as the team's starting quarterback, given all the question marks elsewhere on the New England offense.

But Mayo did present a scenario where Maye is under center when the Patriots open the 2024 season on Sept. 8 in Cincinnati.

"If he comes out here and lights it up, it absolutely could happen," Mayo said of Maye potentially earning the starting job. "But coming out of the spring, I don't think there is any doubt that Jacoby is the starting quarterback at this point in time."

The 21-year-old Maye has already climbed up New England's quarterback depth chart this summer, surpassing Bailey Zappe as the team's No. 2 in mandatory minicamp last month. Mayo said Tuesday that this training camp is all about "competition," and Maye will have his chance to rise up the depth chart again over the next several weeks.

"We'll see what happens when we get out on the field," said Mayo, with the first practice of camp scheduled for Wednesday. "The goal for Drake is just to get better each and every day. It's not a straight line up to the top. There will be ups and downs. If he comes out here and takes full advantage, and lights it up, he could be the Day 1 quarterback."

Brissett was one of four veteran players to talk with reporters on Tuesday, and said that he's honored to have the starting job at the moment. But he knows that things can change quickly in the NFL, and he isn't going to take it for granted.

"That's the ultimate goal. I don't take things like that lightly," said Brissett. "But I understand this league and understand that every day is a challenge and competition. I'm looking to go out there and prove it every day."

Brissett has been helping Maye this offseason, and he offered up some more advice and encouragement for the rookie on Tuesday.

"It's work now. No scholarships anymore, this is your job," said Brissett. "That's what makes it so much fun is you get to go out and compete everyday, understanding someone is going out and trying to take your job.

"That's something I've carried throughout my career so far and that hasn't changed," Brissett added.