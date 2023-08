Dan Roche goes 1-on-1 with Keegan Bradley about Travelers Championship, Ryder Cup, and upcoming Patr WBZ-TV's Dan Roche caught up with New England native and PGA champ Keegan Bradley at Wednesday's Patriots training camp session. Bradley is excited for the Pats this year, but he hopes to be playing in the Ryder Cup at the end of the first month of the NFL season.