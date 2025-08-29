Patriots reportedly releasing safety Jabrill Peppers in surprising move

In a surprising move, the New England Patriots are reportedly releasing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers. The shocking transaction was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peppers, 29, was about to enter his fourth season in New England and was set to be one of the team's starting safeties. He was a team captain last year, though he only played in six games due to injuries and domestic violence charges that were later tossed out in court.

It looked like Peppers was going to be an important veteran for Mike Vrabel in the head coach's first season in New England. But the Patriots are now heading in a different direction. Peppers is the third player to be released by the Patriots after making the team's 53-man roster on Tuesday, joining receivers Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker.

In his three seasons in New England, Peppers played in 38 games (including 26 starts) and racked up 178 combined tackles, three interceptions, 10 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He initially entered the NFL as a first-round pick (taken 25th overall) by the Browns in 2017, and after two seasons in Cleveland, Peppers played three seasons for the New York Giants before he joined the Patriots in 2022.

Peppers was set to make a base salary of $4.5 million for the 2025 NFL season, after he signed a three-year, $25 million ahead of last season. His release is surprising because he was a talented and established player, and the Patriots are pretty short on those up and down the roster.

Peppers seemed as confused as everyone in New England after the news broke Friday afternoon.

The decision to release the veteran will really test New England's depth, which is not considered a strength anywhere on the roster.

Who will play safety for Patriots after Peppers' release?

It's been an interesting summer for New England safeties. Veteran Kyle Dugger spent most of the offseason recovering from ankle surgery and played mostly with second teamers and the scout team in training camp and the preseason. He played well into the second half in the final two preseason games, and the team shopped him on the trade market throughout camp.

But Dugger made the 53-man roster, and will now likely play a bigger role without Peppers in tow. But he isn't expected to start for the Patriots after playing in a reserve role all summer.

Those honors will likely go to Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie Craig Woodson, while Dugger and Dell Pettus will serve reserve roles.

Hawkins, 28, is a five-year veteran who played 17 games for the Patriots last season, including seven starts. He had 48 tackles and a pass defended for New England, and has a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble over his career, which started with three-plus seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and 10 games with the L.A. Chargers in 2023. Hawkins was initially a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of California.

Hawkins will likely share the defensive backfield with another former Golden Bear in Woodson, whom the Patriots drafted out of Cal in the fourth round in April. The 24-year-old Woodson is a heavy hitter and a smart player on the field, and has quickly endeared himself to Vrabel and the defensive staff in New England.

It's unclear why the team moved on from a veteran like Peppers, but it's going to put a lot more on the plates of Hawkins and the rookie Woodson throughout the 2025 season.