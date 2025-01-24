Jabrill Peppers, Patriots safety, testifies "I never pushed her" at his trial on domestic violence charges

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers testifies in his defense at domestic violence trial

QUINCY - Jabrill Peppers, a safety for the New England Patriots, repeatedly denied accusations of domestic violence while testifying in his own defense at his trial Friday.

The trial at Quincy District Court began on Thursday with Peppers admitting to cocaine possession. The judge continued that charge against him for four months without a finding.

Jabrill Peppers faces domestic violence charges

The prosecution said Peppers became enraged and attacked his girlfriend last October in Braintree after she received a phone call from another man. He's accused of smashing her head against a wall and throwing her down the stairs. But Peppers says that's not what happened, testifying Friday "I never slammed her into the wall."

"I never grabbed her by the neck," Peppers said. "I never pushed her down the stairs."

Both sides agree that Peppers and his accuser were in a consensual sexual relationship. Defense attorney Marc Brofsky said the incident began because the woman tried to have unprotected sex with Peppers and refused to leave his home.

"I'm recording for my own safety. So please put your clothes on and leave," Peppers can be heard saying in a video played in court Thursday.

In a phone call played for the jury, Peppers is heard telling an unidentified person, "Coach. I f--ed up. She didn't want to leave ... she said I put my hands on her."

Jabrill Peppers' accuser testifies in court

The woman accusing Peppers of assault took the stand earlier on Thursday. She testified that he attacked her after a night out.

"The back of my head hit the wall because he had grabbed me by the neck and pushed me up against the wall," she said.

Peppers' lawyer questioned her injuries and asked about a multi-million-dollar civil lawsuit she's filing against the player.

"Is that what you're going to tell this jury, that you don't remember whether you had red marks?" Brokfsky asked. "You're suing him for nine-and-a-half million dollars and you don't know if you had red marks?"

Who is Jabrill Peppers?

Peppers, who played college football at the University of Michigan, joined the Patriots in 2022 after previous stints with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

He signed a three-year contract extension with the Patriots in 2024 that could be worth up to $30 million.

Peppers missed several Patriots games as a result of his arrest and lost his team captain position.