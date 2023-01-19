Is it healthy to drink coffee on an empty stomach?

BOSTON – A lot of people begin the day with a cup of joe, but is it OK to drink coffee on an empty stomach?

A Mass General gastroenterologist discussed this in the New York Times, and the answer is it depends on the person.

For most people, the stomach can adapt by coating itself with a layer of mucus that can protect its lining from acids, like coffee.

And experts say coffee is less acidic to the gut compared to medications, like ibuprofen or aspirin.

But if you do get irritation from coffee on an empty stomach you can add some dairy or drink it with food to minimize the effects.

If that doesn't help, you may want to avoid coffee altogether or drink decaf instead.