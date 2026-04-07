Iranian living in Massachusetts still wants U.S. involvement in Iran despite Trump's "whole civilization will die" post

It has been one month since Saeid Gholami donned his bullhorn and celebrated the joint U.S. and Israeli military action against the Iranian regime in Boston's Copley Square. Weeks later, the local Iranian and doctor said he still feels hope for the campaign.

"Personally yes, I feel optimistic," Gholami told WBZ-TV on Tuesday.

Gholami said he believes Iranians want the U.S. to keep bombing the regime as a matter of survival for Iranian people.

"If you're a father and you have no food for your children and it's gotten worse for the last 10 years. What do you think will happen for the next 10 years? You would rather die now," Gholami said.

Gholami said Iranians still trust Mr. Trump despite his shifting rhetoric and claims on social media that "a whole civilization will die" in Iran if the country's theocratic regime didn't make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his 8 p.m. Eastern deadline.

"Iranians in Iran are still hopeful that they believe this is like an over estimation or oversell of what's going to happen," Gholami said. "They believe they mean the Shiite mullah civilization. The Islamic Republic civilization. Not like Iranians, like 7,000 years of civilization."

Massachusetts Democratic Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren both released videos on social media condemning President Trump's statements and the war. Markey went further and called for the President's impeachment.

"This is the most reckless statement that any president has ever uttered and we are only a couple of hours from him absolutely committing a genocide," Markey told WBZ-TV.

With the Iranian regime continuing to shoot and hang its own people, Gholami said he believes the people are choosing to trust that President Trump would only strike limited infrastructure.

"The chances of them being killed by [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] is much higher than the chances of them being killed through collateral damage to the IRGC," he said.