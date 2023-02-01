I-Team: State Police ends security post outside former Gov. Baker's house

SWAMPSCOTT - Two days after the I-Team raised questions about state troopers on overtime guarding former Governor Charlie Baker's home, the State Police ended the post.

For nearly two weeks after he left office, the I-Team found state troopers parked outside Baker's Swampscott home from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Baker left office on January 4 but the state continued to provide security at his home, except for during the overnight hours.

The cost to taxpayers topped more than $25,000.

At the time, WBZ asked the State Police about the security post and were told it determines how long to provide protection after an elected official leaves office on case-by-case basis. But just days after we questioned the use of state money to pay for security at his home, the state stopped posting the overtime and now no longer has uniformed troopers out front.

WBZ reached out to the State Police for comment again but did not hear back. Baker takes over as president of the NCAA in March with a reported salary of nearly $3 million.