I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security

SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged.

"He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said.

Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore."

Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked cars parked out in front of his house from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Who is paying for all of that security? You are.

The I-Team estimated that the daily 16-hour overtime cost for a trooper at about $1,360 a day, which translates into more than $22,440 and Massachusetts taxpayers are footing the bill.

Folks told the I-Team there are "so many better ways to use the taxpayers' money."

Sources said the overtime requires that the trooper assigned to the home be attentive to the surroundings and responsive to any requests made by the Governor's family even though Baker is not the governor anymore.

Last month, the NCAA announced Baker as the new president, a job that reportedly pays nearly $3 million a year.

People we spoke to questioned the use of taxpayer money.

"Why doesn't the NCAA pay for his security?" one resident questioned.

"He's out, he did a great job, and now it's time for him to go completely and save us some money," one person said.

I-Team sources said this overtime is called "must fill" -- that means if a trooper does not voluntarily sign up to take the shift, a trooper working in the troop would be forced to work the overtime.

NCAA had no comment and said Baker does not start his new job until March 1st.

The Massachusetts State Police in a statement told the I-Team: "As part of our executive protection mission, we determine on a case-by-case basis the duration of protective services provided to principals after the conclusion of their elected term. For security reasons, we have no further comment."