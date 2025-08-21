Hurricane Erin's clouds visible from the summit of Mount Washington

Hurricane Erin clouds visible hundreds of miles away at Mount Washington

Hurricane Erin clouds visible hundreds of miles away at Mount Washington

Hurricane Erin clouds visible hundreds of miles away at Mount Washington

As Hurricane Erin pulled away from North Carolina on Thursday morning, New Englanders hundreds of miles away could catch a glimpse of the storm from atop the region's highest peak.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo to social media, showing mostly blue skies but also a wall of clouds emerging over the mountains.

High level clouds from the outflow of #HurricaneErin can be seen from the summit today. Erin will continue its northeastward movement as it parallels the Northeast coastline. The storm will stay well offshore, generating only high level clouds on the horizon today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vWTUHuI64w — Mount Washington Observatory (MWOBS) (@MWObs) August 21, 2025

"High level clouds from the outflow of #HurricaneErin can be seen looking southeast from the summit of Mount Washington today," the observatory wrote. "The storm will stay well offshore, generating only high level clouds like these across the horizon of the White Mountains today and tomorrow."

The higher summits forecast for Mount Washington says Hurricane Erin's winds will be felt on the mountain, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

"Erin's center is expected to stay well offshore of New England, but its large size will contribute to increasing winds Thursday night," the forecast states. "As Erin departs, high pressure will regain control, causing winds to diminish some on Friday."

The New Hampshire Seacoast Region is under a high surf advisory through Saturday, with wave heights expected to be between 5 feet and 20 feet high.

There's also a high rip current risk in effect for New Hampshire beaches. Last week, Hampton Beach lifeguards rescued 144 swimmers from dangerous rip currents.

Beachgoers are encouraged to always swim near lifeguard stations if they go in the water. Lifeguards are on duty at the beach from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.