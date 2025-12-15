How much snow fell in Massachusetts? Here are the totals for December 14

The first significant snow of the season fell in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday. The bitter cold also led to some school delays on the Cape Monday morning.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Chatham 6.0 inches

Sandwich 6.0

Hyannis 6.0

Harwich 5.0

Falmouth 5.0

Dennis 5.0

Plymouth 4.8

Rockport 4.5

Brewster 4.5

West Tisbury 4.0

Mashpee 4.0

Acushnet 4.0

Rockland 3.7

New Bedford 3.5

Mattapoisett 3.0

Freetown 3.0

Worcester 1.6

Boston (Logan Airport) 1.3