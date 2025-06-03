Map shows where state-owned land in Massachusetts could be developed for new housing

State-owned land could be developed for housing in Massachusetts

Land that's owned by the state could soon become spots for new housing in Massachusetts.

Over the past year, a team has worked to find state-owned sites that could be developed.

"In total, we've identified more than three dozen sites covering about 450 acres of land that can be used to build several thousand homes," Gov. Maura Healey said Monday.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said that in additional to affordable housing, there will also be new middle-income housing, "for the folks who are working hard, don't need or qualify for a subsidy, but can't afford some of the housing prices that we're seeing in communities, places that used to be affordable."

State-owned land in Massachusetts that could be developed for housing. Mass.Gov

Click here for an interactive map showing state-owned land that's being developed for housing.

There are more than 1,500 housing units on state land in the pipeline right now. Among the sites being developed are the former Boston State Hospital campus in Mattapan, the old Veterans home in Chelsea and a site near the Roxbury Crossing MBTA station. The former Department of Unemployment Assistance building in Brockton and the South Campus at Salem State University are also being turned into housing.

Over the next six months, Healey said developers will submit proposals that will transform vacant buildings in Lowell and Fitchburg, as well as sites at Bridgewater State University and Middlesex Community College. In total, 17 more sites will be made available to developers over the next year.

Other sites being eyed for housing development include the now-closed MCI Concord prison and the old Lowell Superior Courthouse building.