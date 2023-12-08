New veterans home opens in Chelsea as old facility is at center of Covid outbreak lawsuit

New veterans home opens in Chelsea as old facility is at center of lawsuit

New veterans home opens in Chelsea as old facility is at center of lawsuit

New veterans home opens in Chelsea as old facility is at center of lawsuit

CHELSEA - A new veterans home opened Friday in Chelsea while the old facility is embroiled in a lawsuit over a Covid outbreak three years ago.

The new facility has enough room for 150 veterans and includes sustainable features. There's also upgraded common spaces like dining rooms and kitchens.

Families sued the Chelsea Veterans Home in July after a Covid outbreak killed 31 residents. The former superintendent was fired in January after an I-Team investigation into his leadership and care of veterans.