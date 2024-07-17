A look inside MCI-Concord, the oldest prison in Massachusetts now decommissioned

CONCORD - It is lights out at the state's oldest prison for men in Concord. "It's a little eerie to walk around and see no incarcerated folks, no staff walking around," said Shawn Jenkins, Department of Corrections Interim Commissioner as he took reporters on a tour of the facility.

The last inmate walked out the doors of MCI-Concord on June 28, a decision made with the state's declining prison population and the millions it would take to upgrade the nearly 150-year-old facility.

Inside the now closed MCI Concord prison in Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"It can be everything from cell design to cell space, the type of doors that are used, the heating and ventilation systems," said Jenkins.

Prisoners transferred to other facilities

At capacity the prison could hold some 900 inmates, but only 480 remained when the decommissioning decision was made, and prisoners were transferred to other facilities. "I think it's emblematic of the work we've done in the department through programming, re-entry, reducing the population and as a result make the decision that allows us to close a facility like this," said Jenkins.

A cell inside the now closed MCI Concord prison in Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Programming like the "Brave" unit that housed young fathers 28 years old and younger, getting support to reconnect with their families. Even an underground chapel where Mother Teresa made a visit in 1988.

Staffing shortages at prisons

And not just fewer inmates, but the state is also facing staffing shortages needed to help them more than ever. "We deal with a population that has significant substance abuse issues, significant mental health issues and those challenges require additional staff," said Jenkins.

Governor Healey says the 62-acre site now provides an economic development opportunity including much needed housing. She insists the site will not be used as an overflow site for migrant families.