Horse rescued from overturned trailer on Massachusetts road "is very happy to be home"

A horse in central Massachusetts is recovering after a "challenging" rescue from an overturned trailer this weekend, the Charlton Fire Department said.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Route 169. The fire department asked drivers in the area to be careful while crews worked to free the horse.

Police and a technical rescue team responded to the overturned trailer, which was being towed by a white pickup truck.

"This is every horse owner's worst nightmare," one person commented on a Facebook photo of the crash.

Frankie the horse was rescued from an overturned trailer in Charlton. Charlton Fire Department

The department said it took "incredible teamwork" to free the horse named Frankie.

"Faced with a unique and challenging situation, the team developed, coordinated, and flawlessly executed a plan to safely rescue Frankie without any issues," the department said in a Facebook post. "He was placed into another trailer to be evaluated by a veterinarian as a precaution, but according to his owner, he appeared to be doing just fine."

The fire department shared a picture on Sunday of the "famous Frankie," saying he needed a few stitches on his leg and isn't too pleased about having to stay in his stall for the recovery.

"However he is very happy to be home," the department said.

Owner Jane Lynds said Frankie "is in remarkably good condition" and thanked animal control as well as firefighters for their help.

"They were so calm and caring," Lynds said. "They're some truly amazing people out there."

Last week, a horse was rescued safely from Interstate 93 in Randolph after it got away from its rider.