Horse rescued from I-93 in Massachusetts, after it ran away from rider

State police help get runaway horse off Massachusetts highway

A horse was rescued after it was seen trotting down Interstate-93 in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Drivers called 911 after seeing the horse near the Blue Hills Reservation area.

Massachusetts State Police said that the horse was a "potential hazardous, dangerous, and disruptive event for passing motorists." And it could have been a night-mare for the horse since the animal is easily frightened. Horses can spook from anything new in their environment, from a barking dog to even a measly puddle.

"Just about anything can frighten a horse," a veterinary center in Arizona said on its website.

The horse was tacked up at the time it was found. Massachusetts State Police

Luckily, several people in the area were able to calm the horse down so that it would not run back into traffic while police worked to find its owner. Once found, the owner told police that the horse had "bumped her" off while they were on a trail ride and had run away. It is unclear how far the horse went from its owner.

The horse and her owner received a police escort back to the trails.

Blue Hills Reservation

Blue Hills Reservation is a state park with over 7,000 acres spanning across several towns, including Milton, Quincy, Randolph, and Dedham. The park boasts outdoor activities during every season, including horseback riding, camping, skiing, and more.

The park is around nine miles away from Boston and can be accessed using public transit.