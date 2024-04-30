Families of Hopkinton road rage suspect, victim fight after charges upgraded to murder

FRAMINGHAM - There was a courthouse brawl just moments after the arraignment of a Hopkinton road rage suspect on Tuesday. Framingham court officers separated emotional families on opposite sides of the incident that cost 26-year-old Destini Decoff her life.

"Came after me as I was walking out," said Dawn Anderson, Destini's aunt.

The victim's aunt got a cut on her neck from the scuffle that broke out in the hall after relatives managed to keep their anger in check during the arraignment.

Charges upgraded to murder

Ryan Sweatt, the driver accused in a deadly road rage attack in Hopkinton, Massachusetts earlier this month, is now charged with murder. Sweatt is accused hitting Decoff with his Honda on Hayden Rowe Street on April 4.

A day after Sweatt's first arraignment, Decoff was pronounced dead. Sweatt previously pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. The charges have now been upgraded.

Destini Decoff. Family Photo

Her picture on the shirts of loved ones filling the courtroom benches. The prosecutor described how security camera footage from a nearby pub and witnesses indicate Sweatt's Honda made two dramatic U-turns before impact.

"It veered to the right striking Destini Decoff with the middle front end of the vehicle propelling her into the air and down the road approximately 50-75 feet," prosecutor Pavan Nagavelli said.

Defense attorney says Sweatt was threatened

Sweatt's defense attorney said it was not road rage, but that Sweatt was threatened by others who had been in the car with Decoff earlier.

"This is someone who was attacked and tried to flee. He was panicked, he was terrified," Sweatt's attorney said.

Sweatt's family and Decoff's family clashed in the hallway. "Yup we fought in the middle of the courthouse but that's all I'm going to say," Anderson said. "Destini will get her justice somehow someway."

Sweatt is being held without bail.