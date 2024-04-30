Watch CBS News
Local News

Families of Hopkinton road rage suspect, victim fight after charges upgraded to murder

By Christina Hager

/ CBS Boston

Families of Hopkinton road rage suspect, victim clash in court
Families of Hopkinton road rage suspect, victim clash in court 02:32

FRAMINGHAM - There was a courthouse brawl just moments after the arraignment of a Hopkinton road rage suspect on Tuesday. Framingham court officers separated emotional families on opposite sides of the incident that cost 26-year-old Destini Decoff her life.

"Came after me as I was walking out," said Dawn Anderson, Destini's aunt.

The victim's aunt got a cut on her neck from the scuffle that broke out in the hall after relatives managed to keep their anger in check during the arraignment.

Charges upgraded to murder   

Ryan Sweatt, the driver accused in a deadly road rage attack in Hopkinton, Massachusetts earlier this month, is now charged with murder. Sweatt is accused hitting Decoff with his Honda on Hayden Rowe Street on April 4.

A day after Sweatt's first arraignment, Decoff was pronounced dead. Sweatt previously pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. The charges have now been upgraded. 

47up.jpg
Destini Decoff. Family Photo

Her picture on the shirts of loved ones filling the courtroom benches. The prosecutor described how security camera footage from a nearby pub and witnesses indicate Sweatt's Honda made two dramatic U-turns before impact.

"It veered to the right striking Destini Decoff with the middle front end of the vehicle propelling her into the air and down the road approximately 50-75 feet," prosecutor Pavan Nagavelli said.

Defense attorney says Sweatt was threatened   

Sweatt's defense attorney said it was not road rage, but that Sweatt was threatened by others who had been in the car with Decoff earlier.

"This is someone who was attacked and tried to flee. He was panicked, he was terrified," Sweatt's attorney said.

Sweatt's family and Decoff's family clashed in the hallway. "Yup we fought in the middle of the courthouse but that's all I'm going to say," Anderson said. "Destini will get her justice somehow someway."

Sweatt is being held without bail.   

Christina Hager
hager-2022.jpg

Christina Hager is an Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter with the I-Team at WBZ-TV News. She has spent more than two decades covering major breaking news events across the country, including extensive daily coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 7:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.