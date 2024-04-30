Driver in Hopkinton road rage case now charged with murder of 26-year-old woman

HOPKINTON - Ryan Sweatt, the driver accused in a deadly road rage attack in Hopkinton, Massachusetts earlier this month, is now charged with murder.

Sweatt, 36, of Milford, will be arraigned Tuesday in Framingham District Court on the new charge in the incident that left 26-year-old Destini Decoff dead.

Ryan Sweatt in Framingham District Court, April 5, 2024. CBS Boston

Sweatt was driving on Route 85 on Thursday, April 4, when he got into an incident with another driver. He drove away after Decoff and four men allegedly jumped out of their vehicle, surrounded him and threatened him. But, investigators said Sweatt drove back, ran down Decoff with his car and took off. A witness told WBZ-TV that Decoff was hit so hard by Sweatt's car her "clothes flew off."

When a Hopkinton police officer caught up to him, Sweatt allegedly said, "They're trying to kill me."

Decoff, who also lived in Milford, was rushed to a hospital and put on life support, but she died two days later. Prosecutors have not said who was driving the car she was in before the incident.

Destini Decoff. Family Photo

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said surveillance video backed up the witnesses' versions of what happened.

Sweatt was arrested and pleaded not guilty April 5 to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation. He has been held without bail since his arrest.