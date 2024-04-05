Watch CBS News
Driver accused of running down woman in apparent road rage in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON - A driver is accused of running down a woman with his car in a case of apparent road rage in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, will be arraigned on several charges Friday in Framingham District Court.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 Thursday night when he got into an incident with another driver.

"At some point, some of the occupants of the other vehicle, including the victim, exited the car. Sweatt subsequently made a U-turn at a high rate of speed and struck the victim in the roadway," District Attorney Marian Ryan's office said in a statement.

The victim, identified only as a 26-year-old woman, was rushed to a hospital with what authorities described as "life threatening injuries." Investigators did not say if she was the driver or a passenger in the car.

Sweatt is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation.

More details in the investigation are expected to come out in court at his arraignment Friday. 

