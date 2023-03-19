Watch CBS News
Two 23-year-olds killed in Holliston rollover crash

HOLLISTON – Two 23-year-olds were killed Saturday night during a single-car crash in Holliston.

Police identified the driver as Joshua Taylor, of Holliston, and the passenger as Haley Gens, of Connecticut.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Highland Street. Holliston police said it appears the car was speeding, rolled over and slammed into a tree.

The driver and a passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

 The Middlesex District Attorney's office is investigating the crash. 

