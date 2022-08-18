Study: More than half of those infected with Omicron didn't know

BOSTON - A small study may shed some light on why we have experienced a surge in COVID cases with the Omicron variant.

Researchers in California examined data on 210 adults who were infected with the Omicron variant and found that 56% were unaware they had been infected. Most people were vaccinated. Among those who were unaware, only 10% reported having symptoms, which they attributed to a common cold or other respiratory illness.

The good news is that, for many, the symptoms are mild. But if most people infected with the Omicron variant are in the dark about their infectious status, it may help explain the rapid person-to-person transmission we have seen in the population in recent months. It also means that regular home testing may be a good idea, especially if you are in close contact with people who may be more vulnerable.